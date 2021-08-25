Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $96,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

