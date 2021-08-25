Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $94,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQN stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

