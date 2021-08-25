Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 101,708 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $95,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVCR opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.16. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,727.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

