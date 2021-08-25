VideoCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $287,365.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $85.79 million and $287,365.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001132 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 96.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00021763 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

