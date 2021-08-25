Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will report sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $18.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $21.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

VIPS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 269,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after buying an additional 3,852,255 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.