VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 29,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.