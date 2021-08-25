Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $687,500.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of -1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

