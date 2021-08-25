Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX opened at $9.62 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,348,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

