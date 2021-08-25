Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

VIST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:VIST opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $395.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.44. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.