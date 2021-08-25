Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Vita Group

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology (ICT) products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, ICT, and Skin-Health and Wellness. It sells mobile phones and connections, accessories, and other technology products; and medical grade skincare treatments and products.

