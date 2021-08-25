VMware (VMW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. VMware has set its Q1 2022 guidance at 1.760-1.760 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.