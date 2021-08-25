VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00778400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099989 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

