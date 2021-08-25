Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

