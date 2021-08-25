Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.
Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
