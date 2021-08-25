W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives $67.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GRA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $384,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

