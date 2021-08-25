Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 158,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

