Wade F. Meyercord Sells 500 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $151.45. 2,853,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.