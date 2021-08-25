Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 114,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $110,481,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

