Warner Music Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,764,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,406,000 after buying an additional 167,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

