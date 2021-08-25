Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

WRE opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

