Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,078. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

