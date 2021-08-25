Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.45

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.45 and last traded at $166.45, with a volume of 46 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

