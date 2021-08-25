Wedbush Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $105.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 57.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

