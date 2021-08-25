Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for The TJX Companies in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

