Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS):

8/25/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

8/18/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

8/12/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

8/10/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

8/3/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

7/31/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

7/22/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

7/15/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

7/14/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

6/29/2021 – Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $48,059.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300 in the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.