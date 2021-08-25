Wells Fargo & Company Trims Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Target Price to $61.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSE:LPI opened at $45.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $726.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

