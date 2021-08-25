WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.88.

NYSE WCC opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WESCO International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

