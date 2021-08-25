Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $319.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,387. The firm has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.76. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

