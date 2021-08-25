Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,931 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

