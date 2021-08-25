Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $53.30 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.74. 23,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $245.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

