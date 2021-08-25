Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.17. 14,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,024. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $588.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,125,270. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.