Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,271,000 after buying an additional 235,518 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.57. 293,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,619. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

