Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 36,575 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 620,761 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after buying an additional 277,165 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 249,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after buying an additional 202,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 240,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

