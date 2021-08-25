William Masters Ross Sells 63 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $14,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UNF opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.23.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 103,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

