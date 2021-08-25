Willie M. Reed Sells 1,450 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zoetis stock opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 47,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

