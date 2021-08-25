Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post $75.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $76.14 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $295.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $300.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $351.79 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $365.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WING stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.67. 186,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,505. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.41. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 177.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

