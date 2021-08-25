WINk Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014034 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.00388764 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.