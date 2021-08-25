Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 290.90 ($3.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 292.90 ($3.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

