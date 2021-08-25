Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 290.90 ($3.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 292.90 ($3.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

