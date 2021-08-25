X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.06. 357,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 529,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.