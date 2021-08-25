Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEBEF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of XEBEF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,347. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

