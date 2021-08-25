Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.48

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.48 and last traded at $152.93, with a volume of 26990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.09.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 78,483 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 69,728 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Xilinx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,846 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $57,544,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

