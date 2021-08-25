XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider Andy Sng Sells 855 Shares of Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).
XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,440 ($71.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13. XP Power Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,359.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
