XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider Andy Sng Sells 855 Shares of Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,440 ($71.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13. XP Power Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,359.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

