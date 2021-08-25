Xponential Fitness Inc’s (NYSE:XPOF) Quiet Period To Expire on September 1st

Xponential Fitness’ (NYSE:XPOF) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 1st. Xponential Fitness had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

NYSE XPOF opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.