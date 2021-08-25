YAM Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00775605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097555 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

