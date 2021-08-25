Ycash One Day Volume Reaches $24,968.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $3.99 million and $24,968.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00335056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00141089 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00172018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002304 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,499,831 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

