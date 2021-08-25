Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Yext also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $63,199.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,526.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,099 shares of company stock worth $2,239,116. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. Yext has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

