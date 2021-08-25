Yield Stake Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44.00 (YI12)

Yield Stake Finance (CURRENCY:YI12) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Yield Stake Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Stake Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00006463 BTC on exchanges. Yield Stake Finance has a total market capitalization of $35,123.09 and $44.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00127947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00157477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.69 or 1.00134066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.43 or 0.01029367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.31 or 0.06588630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Stake Finance

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official website is yifistake.finance

