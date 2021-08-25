Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.09 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.65. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 37,441.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Yunji worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

