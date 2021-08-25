Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $10,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $15,210,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,468. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

