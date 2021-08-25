Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

FENC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.11 and a quick ratio of 33.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $207.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.