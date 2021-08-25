Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 860,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.